Tanzania’s new president changes policy on COVID-19, media

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s new president appears to be taking a new, scientific approach to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. President Samia Suluhu Hassan said Tuesday she will form a technical committee to advise her about the scope of COVID-19 infections in the country and how to respond to the pandemic. Hassan said that COVID-19 is “not something we should be quiet about or refuse flatly or accept without doing a scientific examination.” She said her government will do medical research to find out the scope of the problem and advise Tanzania about what the world is recommending as well as local expertise. she said.