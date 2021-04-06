St. Louis prosecutor loses bid to stay on McCloskey case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has rejected St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s request to prosecute a St. Louis couple who aimed weapons at racial injustice demonstrators last summer. The court’s ruling on Tuesday means former U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan, who has been named special prosecutor, will handle the case against Mark and Patricia McCloskey. Gardner was appealing a decision to remove her after the McCloskeys’ attorney said she used the case for political gain. The state Supreme Court did not explain its ruling on Tuesday. The McCloskeys have pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering.