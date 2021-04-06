Some Altoona students object to four days a week in-person learning

ALTOONA (WQOW) - On Tuesday middle and high school students in Altoona returned to the classroom, but not everyone is happy with the decision.

Some students staged a walkout in front of Altoona High School, protesting the school board's decision from March to go from a blended learning model to four days a week of in-person instruction.

Administrators say in February, they sent out a survey asking parents if they'd like to increase in-person learning, with about 53% voting "yes" and 47% voting "no."

But, after receiving reports that people may have taken the survey multiple times to influence the results, the board did not rely on the survey in the decision-making process.

One student said they should have found another way to conduct the survey and said students were not consulted.

"They're not here every day of the week like we are together with everybody, less than three feet apart, violating social distancing guidelines. We don't have enough space in our school. They've violated our trust in the past and there's been a lot of issues with trust at Altoona especially with the superintendent being arrested last year and I think five different principals in my four years at high school here. This is just insane," said Iris Adams, a senior at Altoona High School.

In a statement to News 18, superintendent Heid Eliopoulos said the board received some feedback from students, but mostly from parents, in emails prior to the March 4-to-1 decision.

She added the board voted according to what they deemed was educationally best for students after considering their education, health, safety and mental health.

In a March 16 newsletter to parents afterward, Eliopoulos also strongly discouraged families from moving to 100% virtual, saying transitioning to virtual for just one quarter will likely create disruptions in course completion progress.