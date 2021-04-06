Tate Sauerwein signs with St. Olaf

HOLCOMBE (WQOW) - Another college dream comes true, as the Chippewa County Prep Football Player of the Year puts pen to paper.

With family and friends watching, Tate Sauerwein signed his letter of intent Tuesday to play football at St. Olaf.

Sauerwein leaves the Lake Holcombe program with a long list of records.

He says it was the genuineness of the St. Olaf coaching staff that convinced him to commit.

"Well, honestly, I went there, and the coaching staff were amazing," Sauerwein said. "They just seemed to be so honest, so upfront, so committed to the students."

Sauerwein says he models his offensive game after Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey. He plans to study biology.