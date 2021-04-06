Report accuses Columbus Zoo top executives of misusing funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A law firm hired by the Columbus Zoo found that the former president and chief financial officer arranged for relatives to live in houses owned by by the zoo and used sporting event tickets paid for by the zoo for their personal use without reimbursement. The report also said the president used a $45,000 RV purchased by the zoo for his own exclusive use before it was sold to recoup revenue lost because of the pandemic. The report by Porter Wright was released Tuesday evening. It follows a Columbus Dispatch investigation that uncovered the allegations into the two executives.