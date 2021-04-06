Possible hostage situation with gunshots, leads to SWAT call in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is in custody after some tense moments Monday afternoon in Barron County. It was just one of a startling number of SWAT calls for the sheriff's department already this year.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said at 2:54 p.m. his department took a call of a domestic abuse situation where a person was possibly being held hostage. The caller also told authorities gunshots had been fired.

As authorities arrived at the home just east of Rice Lake, neighbors confirmed hearing gunshots.

Deputies tried calling the suspect but that didn't work so an armored vehicle was brought in.

Fitzgerald said the male suspect was taken into custody and is being held in jail. The female in the home was interviewed and released.

The sheriff says the case remains active so names and addresses are not being released.

He added this is the 7th time the Barron/Rusk County Emergency Response Team has been called out already this year. The five-year average in Barron County is six times in a year.

Charges against the suspect are expected to be filed on Wednesday, according to Fitzgerald.