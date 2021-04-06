Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors at the murder trial of ex-Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin have been told that he received extensive training in how to recognize someone in crisis and calm them down. Sgt. Ker Yang is the police official in charge of training officers on handling crises. On Tuesday he became the latest Minneapolis Police Department member to take the stand as prosecutors try to prove that Chauvin failed to following his training when he kneeled on George Floyd’s neck. Yang’s testimony came a day after Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said that continuing to kneel on Floyd’s neck once he was handcuffed behind his back and lying on his stomach violated his training and department policy.