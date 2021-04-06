New Zealand to open travel bubble with Australia on April 19

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand will open a long-anticipated travel bubble with Australia on April 19. The start of quarantine-free travel between the neighboring nations comes as a relief to families who have been separated by the coronavirus pandemic as well as to struggling tourist operators. Both countries have been successful in stamping out the spread of the virus. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said health officials believe the risk of the virus being transmitted from Australia is low and that travel is now safe.