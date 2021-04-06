Most kids with serious inflammatory illness had mild COVID

New U.S. research shows that most kids with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had silent or only mild COVID-19 infections. The largest U.S. analysis to date on the unusual post-infection condition shows it tends to be milder in kids who were sicker with the virus. Still, over half of affected youngsters received intensive hospital care. The analysis by government researchers was published Tuesday in JAMA Pediatrics. The condition is thought to be a delayed immune response to COVID-19. State-reported cases through March suggest there’s an emerging peak. They total more than 3,000, with 36 deaths.