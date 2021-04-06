Memorial’s Herman finishes 5th at state diving meet

WAUKESHA (WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial High School senior Emily Herman finished fifth at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association alternate fall state meet Tuesday.

Julie Rebek from Fond du Lac/Oakfield won the competition with 476.65 points. Herman scored 400.5 points.

Memorial's Teagan Marum finished 9th with 362.25 points. Fellow Old Abes junior Maddie Webber finished 11th with 348.6 points.

Veronica Westom, the first North High School diver at state in 15 years, finished 14th with 283.3 points.

