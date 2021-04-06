Skip to Content

Mayer wins Dunn County judgeship, replacing retiring Judge Smeltzer

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:38 pm Crime & CourtsPoliticalTop Stories
jUDGE dUNN COUNTY
Photo Provided by Christina Mayer for Judge

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - There will be a new judge in town in Dunn County as Christina Mayer has defeated challenger Nicholas Lange.

Mayer, a Menomonie attorney, will take over for Judge Rod Smeltzer who is retiring this year.

Mayer is a 1985 graduate of Chi High who started her legal career in Durand before joining a firm in Menomonie. Over the years her legal partners retired or moved on so now she practices alone.

In addition to her legal career she is on several boards including Menomonie Free Clinic, Boys & Girls Club Advisory Committee, Stepping Stones Development Committee, Dunn County Family Treatment Court Board, and Try Mediation Board.

As mentioned, Smeltzer is retiring after more than two decades on the bench. He was first elected in August 1997.

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

More Stories

Skip to content