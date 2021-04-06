Skip to Content

Man killed in St. Croix County crash into railroad pillar

7:23 pm Local NewsTop Stories
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A St. Croix County man was found dead by his car on Tuesday morning after he apparently crashed into a railroad bridge pillar the night before.

According to the sheriff's office, authorities responded to a call of a crashed vehicle blocking the road on County Highway S in the town of Emerald west of Glenwood City just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. The caller said a person was outside the car and appeared to be dead.

The driver of that car was identified as Luke Loomis, 26, of Glenwood City. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt according to authorities.

The initial investigation shows that Loomis crashed late last night. It's still under investigation.

