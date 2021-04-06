Kosovo’s 38-year-old president takes office

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s new president has taken office, becoming the country’s youngest head of state and one of the youngest in the world. Kosovo’s Assembly, or Parliament voted on Sunday to elect 38-year-old Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu for a five-year term and make her the Balkan nation’s second female leader in the postwar period. Osmani-Sadriu took office Tuesday in a ceremony with a guard of honor. Acting President Glauk Konjufca handed over the country’s constitution, avoiding a more formal ceremony due to the pandemic. Resuming normalization talks with former foe Serbia will be a top issue following intense international pressure. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 independence.