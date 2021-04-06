Japan extends its own North Korean sanctions another 2 years

TOKYO (AP) — Japan extended its own sanctions against North Korea for another two years as Pyongyang continues to develop its nuclear weapons without any progress in resolving the abductions of Japanese nationals. Japan bans all trade and flights between the countries and prohibits North Korean-registered ships from entering its ports, except for humanitarian purposes. Japan also abides by U.N. sanctions that ban arms trades with North Korea and freeze North Korean assets. The sanctions Japan’s Cabinet decided to extend were to expire on April 13. North Korea admitted to some kidnappings, but Japan believes there were others. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has made resolving the abduction issue a priority for his administration.