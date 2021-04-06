Another few rounds of rain, thunder

After record setting 80s Monday, a few storms rolled through overnight. Now, we're heading to a somewhat steady on and off rain pattern through midweek.

Tuesday will be warm again, but not likely to make it to the 80s. High temperatures will end in the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds through the first half of the day.

Winds will be lighter and more from the east heading into the afternoon. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible after 3pm. As of now, the severe threat looks low, but we may see some strong sub-severe wind gusts or small hail.

On and off showers and storms will continue overnight and into most of Wednesday. We'll see anywhere from a half inch to an inch of rain by late Wednesday.

This pattern of system after system will roll more showers into our Thursday and Friday too. Although they may be a bit more spotty in nature, we could see an additional half inch to an inch of rain.

Temperatures fall into the 60s again starting Wednesday and hold around that mark through the weekend. As of now, we're steering clear of any cold, near freezing temperatures.