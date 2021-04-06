Happ scheduled to start for Minnesota at Detroit

Minnesota Twins (3-1) vs. Detroit Tigers (2-2)

Detroit; Tuesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: J.A. Happ (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Tigers: TBD

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

The Tigers went 12-28 in division play in 2020. Detroit averaged 7.7 hits with 2.5 extra base hits per game and 62 total home runs last year.

The Twins went 23-17 in division play in 2020. Minnesota hit .242 as a team and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game last year.

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain).

Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Byron Buxton: (illness), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring), Luis Arraez: (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.