GOP lawmakers quiz Wisconsin school chief over virus, aid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee opened state agency briefings by questioning the state superintendent of schools about when schools will fully reopen to all students in person and whether more than $2.2 billion in federally allocated money is going to the right districts. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how Wisconsin’s schools and the state education department have responded to it dominated the Department of Public Instruction hearing. The briefings are a chance for state agency leaders to discuss their spending proposals for the two-year period that begins in July.