Former Trump housing official sanctioned over campaign video

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a former federal official has admitted she abused her authority in a publicity stunt that tricked New York City public housing residents into sounding supportive of former President Donald Trump. The admission by Lynne Patton came as part of a civil settlement with the U.S. authorities announced Tuesday. It bars Patton from holding a federal job for four years and imposes a $1,000 fine. She had repeatedly denied she misled anyone.