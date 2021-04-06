Skip to Content

Egypt says latest round of talks over Ethiopia dam fail

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Foreign Ministry says the latest round of talks over Ethiopia’s massive dam have failed. The ministry says no progress was made after Addis Abba rejected a Sudanese proposal to include international mediators. The latest talks, which ended Tuesday, were held in Kinshasa, Congo, and were meant to address a yearslong dispute over a giant dam that Ethiopia is building on the Nile River’s main tributary. The talks center on the speed at which a planned reservoir is filled behind the dam. Egypt and Sudan, largely desert countries, fear the dam will decrease their access to waters from the Nile.

Associated Press

