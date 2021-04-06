Eau Claire middle, high school students going to 4 days a week in-person

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Within a month's time, all grade levels in the Eau Claire Area School District will be back in the classroom four days a week.

Currently, middle and high school students are in-person just two days a week. Beginning April 26, middle school students will go to four days a week. High School students will do the same beginning on May 3.

The in-person days will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will remain virtual.

"After the most recent CDC announcement and subsequent guidance from the Wisconsin DHS and Eau Claire City-County Health Department, school and district administration focused their attention on implementing increased in-person learning for students at our secondary levels,” said

Superintendent Michael Johnson. “We know that there is tremendous value for in-person classroom learning at all levels, and we are excited about the opportunity for secondary students.”

This model mirrors how elementary students are currently learning.

This is a developing story that will be updated.