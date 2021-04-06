Contreras, Báez, Bote HRs lift Cubs over Brewers 5-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras, Javier Báez and David Bote homered during a four-run fourth inning to lift the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3. Trevor Williams pitched perfectly until Omar Narváez’s leadoff single in the sixth — Narváez also broke up a no-hit bid in the eighth inning Saturday against Minnesota. Narváez added a three-run homer in the seventh. Williams was making his Cubs debut after five seasons with Pittsburgh. He pitched into the seventh, allowing two runs, two hits and two walks while striking out six. Alec Mills, who no-hit Milwaukee as a starter last September, pitched the ninth for his first save.