Chippewa Falls voters say no to single garbage hauler referendum

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Residents in Chippewa Falls will still be able to decide who picks up their garbage instead of having one hauler for the entire city.

That was the decision made by voters at the polls on Tuesday.

The question on the ballot was:

Should the City of Chippewa Falls, Chippewa County, Wisconsin, seek bids and contract with a single waste and garbage hauler for waste and garbage collection within the City of Chippewa Falls instead of the present system of owners | lessees privately contracting individually with available private waste and garbage haulers of the owners | lessees own choosing?

Voters in Chippewa Falls overwhelmingly said no to the idea by a 67-33% margin (971-489.)