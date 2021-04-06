Cherokee Nation AG: Congress must allow state-tribe compacts

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The attorney general for the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma says the U.S. Congress must allow tribes to compact with state and federal governments to prosecute crimes in Indian Country. Sara Hill said during a news conference Tuesday that her tribe has filed charges in 440 criminal cases since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that Oklahoma prosecutors lack jurisdiction for crimes on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens. Hill says compacts would allow tribes to agree with federal and state governments on issues such as prosecuting crimes committed on tribal reservations by non-Indians against Indians, without limiting tribal sovereignty.