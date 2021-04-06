Chelsea Clinton podcast to launch April 13

NEW YORK (AP) — Along with writing books, podcasts have become a family project for the Clintons. iHeartMedia announced Tuesday that “In Fact with Chelsea Clinton” will premiere April 13. It’s hosted by the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Chelsea Clinton will draw upon her background in politics, international relations and public health as she interviews guests ranging from Jane Fonda to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. The first podcast will feature Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, who in 2019 announced he was HIV-positive; and HIV physician and health equity advocate Dr. Oni Blackstock.