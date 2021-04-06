Brewers trade Orlando Arcia to Braves for pair of pitchers

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - At the beginning of his sixth season in MLB with the Milwaukee Brewers, Orlando Arcia is headed to Atlanta.

According to the Brewers, in return for Arcia, the Crew will acquire pitchers Patrick Weigel and Chad Sobotka.

“We are excited to add two big, power arms to our organization,” said President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. “Both have Major League experience and give us additional quality options over the course of the season.”

Arcia made his MLB debut late in the 2016 season but was anything but consistent while wearing a Brewers jersey. He was demoted to AAA on two different occasions in the 2018 season.

He finishes his Brewers career, at least for now, as a .244 hitter with 42 career home runs and 180 RBIs.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank Orlando for his contributions to our team and community. Orlando contributed to some of the biggest moments in Brewers history, including his memorable four-hit performance in game 163 in 2018. We wish Orlando and his family well as they move on to their next baseball chapter," Stearns said.

Sobotka, 27, who was on the Braves’ taxi squad this season, has pitched parts of three seasons with Atlanta (2018-20). He is 1-0 with a 5.36 ERA in 50 games, all coming in relief. He has held opponents to a .219 batting average with 61 strikeouts in just 47.0 innings pitched. Sobotka was selected by Atlanta in the fourth round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft.



Weigel, 26, who was at the Alternate Training Site for the Braves, was selected by Atlanta in the seventh round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft. He made his Major League debut last season, appearing in one game. He is 23-13 with a 3.15 ERA in 86 games (74 starts) during his Minor League career, holding opponents to a .215 batting average.