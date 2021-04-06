Authorities identify Sawyer County woman found dead from gunshot wounds

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - We now know the name of the woman who was found dead from gunshot wounds in Sawyer County last Friday.



The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a dead woman at 12:26 a.m. on April 2 in Stone Lake. That is east of Spooner and Trego.



The county coroner's office has identified that woman as Cary Lynne Elkin, 42, of Stone Lake.



The sheriff's office, assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, said they are following up on leads for the case, but do not have any information on a suspect to release at this time.



On Friday, Sawyer County Sheriff Douglas Mrotek said it appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.



Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office at 715-634-4858 or 715-634-521. Tips can also be given anonymously by going to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office website.



