Asia Today: North Korea tells WHO it’s still virus-free

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has continued to claim a perfect record in keeping out the coronavirus in its latest report to the World Health Organization. At the beginning of the pandemic, North Korea described its efforts to keep out the virus as a “matter of national existence.” It shut its borders, banned tourists and jetted out diplomats. The country still severely limits cross-border traffic and has quarantined tens of thousands of people who have shown symptoms. But it still says it has found no case of COVID-19, a widely doubted claim. WHO’s representative to North Korea told The Associated Press that the North has reported testing more than 23,000 people and all their results were negative.