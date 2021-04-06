All 3 incumbents win reelection to Eau Claire School Board

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There will be no changes to the Eau Claire School Board following Tuesday's election as all three incumbents have won reelection.

They include Erica Zerr, Joshua Clements and Marquell Johnson.

Kathleen Kivlin also ran but came in fourth. There were only three seats up for grabs.

Zerr was appointed to the board last summer.

She said she has experience in early childhood education, and has spent plenty of time working with school districts to prepare students for careers and college.

"I feel like a good school board candidate is somebody who understands the role of the board, understands that we need to set big goals for our kids, and we need to be proactive in monitoring progress toward those goals," Zerr said.

The month before Zerr was appointed, Johnson was also appointed to the board.

He previously told News 18 it is important for teachers, students and parents to have their voices heard.

"I value and appreciate the impact that a K-12 education can have on students, even thinking about my own experiences through a K-12 system," Johnson said.

Joshua Clements credits his work in city government as the city planner in Altoona for his experience in budgeting.

"Particularly in my preparation and what I do for a career is try to figure out how do we as a whole community align all our resources toward achieving our common vision and values," Clements told News 18.