2 men charged with homicide in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Murder charges were filed on Tuesday against two area men in connection with the drug overdose of another man.

Noah Beckstead, 19, from Ettrick, and Trenton Wik, 33, from Eau Claire are both charged with reckless homicide. Wik is also charged with numerous counts of selling fentanyl.

According to the criminal complained filed in Eau Claire County Court:

A man's body was found in a car parked on Eau Claire's Cochrane Street last December.

The investigation led to Beckstead who said that night he and the victim had consumed alcohol, smoked pot and meth and did a hit of acid and then injected what he thought was heroin. It turned out to actually be fentanyl which he had allegedly purchased from Wik.

The autopsy showed the victim died from a fentanyl overdose.

Wik is due in court on April 7 while Beckstead's first appearance is on April 14.

