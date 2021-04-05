Vietnam National Assembly selects prime minister, president

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam’s legislature has voted to make Pham Minh Chinh, a member of the Communist party with a history as a security official, the country’s next prime minister. Outgoing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc was appointed the new president. The votes Monday of the nearly 500 members of the National Assembly rubber stamped the leadership picks the Communist party made during its national congress in January. The 62-year-old Chinh most recently was a member of the Communist party’s central committee for personnel and organization. Chinh has had a mixed career in the party apparatus and in the security sector. The 66-year-old Phuc passed the age limit for serving as prime minister. As president Phuc will have a largely ceremonial post.