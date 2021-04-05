Vaccinations open to everyone 16 and up in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Everyone age 16 and up is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin. Monday’s expansion came the same day that an outbreak of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus was reported at a Dane County child care center. Positive cases statewide are on the rise. Also on Monday, the state announced it was once again accepting applications for unarmed combat sports programs like boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts with the events expected to take place after June 1. They have been on hold since March 24, 2020. The mixture of good and bad news for the state mirrored the story across much of the world.