UN mission says 50 men pushed back into Bosnia from Croatia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The United Nations mission in Bosnia has called for urgent action to stop violent pushbacks along the Croatian border following an incident last week that involved 50 men. The mission said in a statement that U.N. teams and representatives of non-governmental organizations encountered the group walking near a border crossing with Croatia on Friday with wounds on their bodies and in need of clothes. The men said they had their cellphones, money and belongings taken away when they tried to cross the border and that they were beaten with sticks back into Bosnia. There was no immediate response from Bosnia or Croatia on Monday..