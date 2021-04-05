ER doctor says Floyd’s heart had stopped when he arrived

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The emergency room doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead after trying to resuscitate him has testified that Floyd’s heart had stopped by the time he arrived. Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, who was a senior resident on duty that night at Hennepin County Medical Center, said that he was not told of any efforts at the scene by bystanders or police to resuscitate Floyd but that paramedics told him they had tried for about 30 minutes. He took the stand at the beginning of Week Two at former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, as prosecutors seeks to establish that it was Chauvin’s knee on the Black man’s neck that killed him last May.