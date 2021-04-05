State superintendent candidate discusses internet access, opponent calling her transphobic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- With a day left before the spring election, one state superintendent candidate stopped by the Chippewa Valley to see voters one last time.

Deb Kerr told News 18 that if elected, she will focus on helping all schools in the state return to in-person learning. To achieve this goal, she said she would create a regional plan to get state officials in schools to help them stay safe.

Kerr also said she would create partnerships with local entities to address the disparities in internet access in rural parts of the state.

"There are municipalities, there are other departments, there are universities, there are businesses. So, bring everyone together and to the table. There's money in the state budget right now for internet access and working with the telecom companies," Kerr said. "We can learn from some of our neighboring states that have these consortiums."

Last week, Kerr's opponent Jill Underly, called the former Brown Deer School superintendent transphobic for her comments on trans students playing girls' sports. However, Kerr said the issue is not clear-cut.

"I think opportunities are available for all kids. This is a very complicated and nuanced issue. I believe the legislature will make that decision and we'll work together on that because it is a complicated issue," she said.

News 18 reached out to Jill Underly for comment and she replied: