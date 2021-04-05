Splintered election poses challenge to Bulgaria’s leader

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Results from Bulgaria’s parliamentary election show the center-right party of the country’s longtime prime minister ahead but without broad-based support. The central election commission reported Monday with 72% of ballots counted that the ruling GERB party had 25.8% of the vote, and the anti-establishment There is Such Nation party in second place with 18.2%. The Socialist Party and several smaller parties also garnered enough backing to hold seats in parliament. Such a fragmented tally would leave Prime Minister Boyko Borissov unable to form a fourth Cabinet on its own, and he faces an uphill task in finding coalition allies. Borissov has governed Bulgaria with an iron grip for most of the last 11 years.