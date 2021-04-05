Special Weather Statement issued April 5 at 11:49PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 1149 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from 5 miles north of Stillwater to 5 miles

northeast of Cannon Falls. Movement was east at 55 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

St. Paul, Red Wing, River Falls, Woodbury, Maplewood, Cottage Grove,

Inver Grove Heights, Oakdale, White Bear Lake, Hastings, Rosemount

and South St. Paul.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.