Some businesses want masks on, even as states drop mandates

NEW YORK (AP) — Although nearly a fifth of U.S. states don’t require people to wear masks to protect against COVID-19, some businesses are requiring employees and customers to be masked on their premises. Company owners, whose businesses can range from manufacturers to retailers to massage therapists, say they want to protect their staff and their customers. And the law is on their side. Businesses are private properties, so owners can set the rules. And employers are obligated under federal law and some state laws to provide a safe workplace for their employees, and that can include requiring everyone on the premises to wear masks.