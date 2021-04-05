Concerns over possible post-Easter COVID-19 surge

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local health official is concerned there may be a surge in COVID-19 cases over the next two to three weeks.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, over 1.5 million people went through airport security checkpoints on Good Friday - many of those people eager to see family for an Easter celebration.

Ashok Rai, Prevea Health's president and CEO, said people tend to become more casual with COVID-19 protocols during the holidays.

"You have a concern when people start to get together and get a little bit more lax with their protections such as masking and distancing," Rai said. "The most common source of that, throughout the pandemic, has been holidays get-togethers. We are concerned what the [COVID-19] numbers are going to look like over the next 14 to 21 days."

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past several days. More data will surface as more people get tested after returning from their trips.

To find out the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline phone number, click here.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker