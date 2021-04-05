Polish hospitals struggle with surge of virus patients

BOCHNIA, Poland (AP) — Polish hospitals have struggled over the Easter weekend with a massive number of people infected with COVID-19 following a huge surge in infections across Central and Eastern Europe in recent weeks. Tougher new pandemic restrictions were ordered in Poland for a two-week period surrounding Easter in order to slow down the infection rate. The country recently hit new records of over 35,000 daily infections and deaths are in the hundreds each day. The aim was to prevent large gatherings over the long holiday weekend culminating with Easter Monday. The government is also speeding up the country’s vaccine rollout. One hospital director said the coronavirus crisis has been made worse by those who believe it is all a hoax.