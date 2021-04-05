Organ donor awareness: 8 lives saved per donor

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - "And I just waited."

Waiting is nothing new for Brent Lemay.

"Well, it started out long before I actually got the transplant. It was a genetic thing."

His entire life, Lemay was plagued with heart problems, with none of his affected family members living past the age of 50. Lemay had always expected the same fate.

"Living life minute to minute, hour by hour, day by day."

By the time Lemay hit his 40s, his most vital organ began to fail.

"You're able to go around and do things but you're dependent on a machine."

So, in 2012, he was placed on a transplant list, where he remained for the next two years; one name among thousands of others.

"Getting a heart transplant, uh, the only way you get one is someone else has to donate it," Lemay said. "It's not a living organ. So, how do you, how do you hope to get one? It means someone else has gotta go. So, it's a really emotional thing."

For each organ donor, up to eight people can be saved, which was the basis of Monday morning's flag raising at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

"I don't think people realize understand the impact that one donor can change so many lives for the better," said Dusti Mielke, a respiratory therapist at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

Not every organ that's donated is viable, which is why each time another person registers to be a donor, there's a greater chance to help someone in need of a transplant.

"Every time someone signs up, that's another glimmer of hope that they may get their wish," Mielke said.

A wish that came true for Lemay in 2014.

"I can't tell you how grateful I am to the donor family, the donor himself, who signed his donor card," Lemay said.

That transplant, now beating in Lemay's chest didn't just give him new arteries and veins; it gave him a new outlook on life.

"Those two years that I was on the transplant list, I learned to really appreciate things," Lemay said.

If you'd like to sign up as an organ donor or learn more about the process, click or tap here.