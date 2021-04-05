One person dies in fire at Duluth apartment building

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in an apartment fire in Duluth, the same building where another individual died in a fire last year. Firefighters were called to the two-story, eight-unit building about 1 p.m. Sunday. Crews contained the fire to a first-floor apartment. Other tenants were evacuated, but were able to return to their apartments later in the day. Firefighters found the victim after extinguishing the fire. According to the city’s public information officer, Kate Van Daele, another fatal fire occurred in the building last September. Van Daele says a fire marshal condemned the building at that time, WDIO-TV reported. The building was reopened after some work was done.