North, Memorial to meet in alternate VB postseason

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A postseason crosstown showdown, but in Stevens Point.

North and Memorial will meet Saturday in the WIAA alternate fall season volleyball playoffs. The regional semifinals match will be played in Stevens Point, as the highest-seeded team in the regional will host the first two rounds of the tournament.

Stevens Point hosts Superior at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, followed by North vs Memorial at 4:00 p.m. The winners advance to the regional championship at 7:30 p.m.

A full bracket can be found here