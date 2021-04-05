Memorial sweeps tennis, volleyball showdowns with North

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thanks to a dominant day on the tennis courts, and a narrow win on the volleyball court, Memorial High School swept North in two crosstown showdowns Monday.

The Old Abes tennis team won all seven matches in its tennis dual with the Huskies.

Full results are below:

Singles:

No. 1 - Molly Hower, Eau Claire MEMORIAL def. Morgan Presler, Eau Claire NORTH, 6-1 , 6-1

No. 2 - Anna Hoitomt, Eau Claire MEMORIAL def. Carrie Rettke, Eau Claire NORTH, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 - Ki Ki Shea, Eau Claire MEMORIAL def. Leah Nelson, Eau Claire NORTH, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 4 - Ziva Hirsch, Eau Claire MEMORIAL def. Alyssa Dayton, Eau Claire NORTH, 6-0 , 6-0



Doubles:

No. 1 - Katie Rentzepis, Eau Claire MEMORIAL - Lexi Budzinski, Eau Claire MEMORIAL def. Kalia Xiong, Eau Claire NORTH - Jennifer Parker, Eau Claire NORTH, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 - Kimberly Harvey, Eau Claire MEMORIAL - Chloe Beckermann, Eau Claire MEMORIAL def. Nicole Franson, Eau Claire NORTH - Autumn Tafel, Eau Claire NORTH, 6-1 , 6-1

No. 3 - Sophie Konzen, Eau Claire MEMORIAL - Charley Zacho, Eau Claire MEMORIAL def. Anna Welke, Eau Claire NORTH - Brooke Vanderwyst, Eau Claire NORTH, 6-2 , 6-0

Memorial volleyball won set five 15-13 Monday evening to edge North 3-2 on the volleyball court.

Set results:

North 26-24, Memorial 25-23, Memorial 25-16, North 26-24, Memorial 15-13

Brenna Bruchert led Memorial with 18 kills. Maja Anderson added 27 digs and Emma Miller had 27 assists.

The teams will battle Saturday in the postseason.