Large hail, strong straight-line winds possible with level 1 risk for severe storms

A toasty Easter brought us summer a few weeks early. Temperatures almost hit 80 degrees and it was a pleasantly warm weekend. That weather spills into our Monday before an active week of rain and thunderstorms brings us pleasant, spring-like weather again.

Monday will be warm again. Highs will get towards 80. If we make it, it will be our first of the year. We normally see our first 80 around April 28th.

Southerly winds will pick up through the afternoon at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. We'll have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

Those southerly winds will pull moist surface level dew points in the 50s up into Minnesota and Wisconsin later this evening. As our surface wave moves through, strong to severe storms will be possible.

A level 1, marginal risk, for isolated severe thunderstorms has been issued for western Wisconsin. The main threats include strong straight-line winds and large hail. There is a level 2, slight risk, for severe storms in Minnesota for the same threats.

Temperatures tumble after that with highs only in the 60s the rest of this week. There are multiple chances for rain and other thunderstorms through late Thursday. Overall, we're looking at 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. A very welcomed spring rain to get us back into growing season.