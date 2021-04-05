Grand jury clears Mississippi officer who killed Georgia man

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A grand jury has cleared a Mississippi police officer who fatally shot a Georgia man outside a home last year. WLOX-TV reports that a grand jury did not find evidence of criminal conduct by the Gulfport Police Department officer who shot 53-year-old Leonard Parker Jr. of Covington, Georgia. The shooting happened on Feb. 1, 2020 after police had received multiple 911 phone calls from a residence in the area. Police say the officer was walking toward the home when Parker started driving toward him. Authorities say that prompted the officer to fire his weapon, killing Parker.