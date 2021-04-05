France: Ministers accused of dining at secret restaurants

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are investigating accusations that government ministers and others dined in secret restaurants in violation of pandemic restrictions. The Paris prosecutor’s office on Monday announced an investigation to identify the organizers and participants of the alleged gatherings. It said the probe will look into possible charges of endangerment and undeclared labor. A documentary that aired on French network MG over the weekend included an unidentified man saying that ministers ate in high-end, clandestine restaurants in Paris. Government members denied knowledge of any such meals. French restaurants have been closed since October to slow the spread of the virus, and France just entered a new partial lockdown.