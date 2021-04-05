FDA OKs first new ADHD drug in over a decade for children

U.S. regulators have approved the first new drug in over a decade for children with ADHD, which causes inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity. The Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to Qelbree late Friday for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children ages 6 to 17. It’s a capsule taken daily. Unlike nearly all other ADHD medicines, Qelbree is not a stimulant or a controlled substance, making it harder to abuse than older drugs like Ritalin. Maker Supernus Pharmaceuticals isn’t disclosing the price, but it’s sure to be higher than the many cheap generic ADHD pills.