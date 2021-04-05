EXPLAINER: Minneapolis chief has sought to reform department

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has been a star witness for the prosecution at the trial of a former officer charged with killing George Floyd. Arradondo, the city’s first Black chief, fired Derek Chauvin and three other officers the day after Floyd’s death. And soon afterward he called Floyd’s death “murder.” In testimony Monday, he said Chauvin’s actions were counter to his training and to department values. It was a familiar message from Arradondo, who has spent the months since Floyd’s death trying to transform a department derided by critics as brutal and resistant to change.