Empty retail space: What’s happening in Shopko Plaza?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With the Sojourner House moving back to its original location on Monday, the old Hansen's IGA is sitting empty again, along with plenty of other retail space at Shopko Plaza in Eau Claire.

When people refer to Shopko Plaza, they usually mean the former Shopko building, the old Hansen's IGA and the shopping center in between them. But what's happening in this area?

Eau Claire Economic Development Manager Aaron White said Swarm Properties purchased the old Shopko building back in December and made it available for storage space.

Compass Real Estate Management oversees the former Hansen's IGA building and is looking for tenants.

The strip center between Shopko and Hansen's has three tenants right now: Planned Parenthood, DigiCopy and Shopko Optical.

White said the city would love to see Shopko Plaza redeveloped into a more pedestrian-friendly neighborhood with a mixed use of commercial and residential space.

"The design of this area is very much reminiscent of the 80's when you saw a car-centric shopping center, short shopping center, where cars roll in. They shop. They roll out. They don't stay here. We're moving away from that type of development today in this day and age. Would like to see development that encourages more folks to live and shop and work in the same area," White said.

White adds the three buildings combined have about 174,000 square feet of retail space. Less than 20% of it is currently in use.

A Chipotle with a drive-through is currently being built in the area in front of Shopko.

When News 18 asked White if potential tenants are worried people wouldn't be able to see their business with all the other establishments in front of them, he said it shouldn't really be an issue depending on the business.

White said River Prairie LLC out of Hudson manages the strip center at Shopko Plaza, and adds no one has reached out to them for help on filling the vacant storefronts.