COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to everyone ages 16 and up

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As of Monday, all Wisconsinites age 16 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but the youngest potential recipients are only able to get one type of shot.

There are currently three approved COVID-19 vaccines, but only Pfizer is authorized for children as young as 16. UW-Health official Matt Anderson said it is important that families with 16-year-olds know which vaccine is being distributed at nearby vaccination sites.

"For those parents, or teens who are eligible in that 16 to 17 range, it's going to be really important they are looking at the vaccinators around them, and they are also contcting them through whatever mechanisms they've set up to identify [if] they have Pfizer," Anderson said. "If they sign up to go to a place that has Moderna, that's not going to work."

Anderson said that Pfizer is the most administered vaccine in Wisconsin with nearly 1.5 million doses.

To find out where you can be vaccinated, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website. They offer extensive information on where you are able to get the vaccine as well as a map of providers across the Badger State.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker